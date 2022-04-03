Kaduna Train Attack: Nigerians Lambast Buhari Regime Over Suspension Of Abuja Chief Imam For Criticising President

Since the suspension of the Chief Imam of Apo Jumma'at Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, for criticising Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari; Nigerians have been condemning the decision.

The Islamic cleric was suspended after Jumma'at sermon on Friday, in which he criticised President Buhari for not visiting to commiserate with families and victims of Monday's terror attack on a Kaduna-bound train where 8 persons were reportedly killed and several others abducted by bandits.



"Why was he in Kaduna when he (Buhari) needed the people's ballots? Why didn't he deem it appropriate to be with the same people during their period of mourning," Khalid had questioned during the sermon.

"Politicians have failed, especially the president, because under his watch bandits are collecting safety tax from poor Nigerians," he added.

The mosque committee which suspended the Imam said "he incited the public, calling for a boycott of the 2023 elections if the government fails to end banditry".

SaharaReporters on Sunday verified that Khalid's name was mentioned over 20,000 times on various Twitter handles and Facebook accounts, where condemnations had trailed his suspension.

As of the time of filing this report, Sheikh Khalid's name was mentioned more than anything on Twitter in Nigeria, as he's been mentioned over 12,000 times. In the same vein, over 11,000 took to their Facebook accounts to condemn Khalid's suspension.

Commenting on SaharaReporters' tweet about Khalid's suspension, @OratioOdede said, "Posterity and Allah will remember Khalid here and d (the) hereafter. Buhari is a tyrant dictator, wearing Democratic 'agbada' (flowing garment). Shame on him and his followers."