Police Say 6 killed, 10 Injured In US Mass Shooting

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2am (10:00 GMT) on Sunday when they heard gunfire.

by saharareporters, new york Apr 03, 2022

Police in California are searching for suspects in connection with a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento that killed six people and wounded at least 10 others.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2am (10:00 GMT) on Sunday when they heard gunfire, Al Jazeera reports. 

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, California Rich Pedroncelli/AP

When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals. No information was given on their conditions.

Authorities do not know whether one or more suspects were involved and are asking for the public’s help in identifying who is responsible. Lester did not give specifics on the type of gun used.

This is “a very complex and complicated scene”, she said. Lester issued a plea to the public, asking for witnesses or anyone with recordings of the incident to contact the police.

Shortly after the shooting, a video was posted on Twitter that showed people running through the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire. The video showed multiple ambulances at the scene.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said on Twitter: “Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident."

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars, including the London Nightclub, and is close to the Golden 1 Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

The incident comes a little more than a month after a man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life in the same city. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Dr. Wumi Akintide Democrats Would Be Toast In November If Sanders Becomes The Nominee By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Niger Delta US Supports Dialogue With Niger Delta Militants
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
United States of America US Election Update: Democratic Party Concludes National Convention Amid Email Scandal, Protests
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International Obama Condemns Racism, Tribalism In Final UN Speech
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Money Laundering U.S. Blocks $550m Abacha Loot
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion  Nigeria-US $600million A29 Super Tucano Scam
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Russian Government Accuses Ukraine Of Launching Airstrike On Its Soil After Fuel Depot Bombed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Hushpuppi: US Court Picks Date For Disgraced ‘Super Cop’, Abba Kyari’s Fraud Trial Amid Extradition Uncertainties
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Bin Hussein Renounces His Title, Gives Reason
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductors Of Abuja Monarch Ask Family Members To Sell His House To Raise N20Million Ransom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Celebrating Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma: 1966-2021 By Chido Onumah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The Limitation Of Sophistry By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News HEDA Gives Lagos Lawmakers 7-day Ultimatum To Repeal Car Parking Authority Law
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Disengaged Nigerian Policeman, With Amputated Leg, Spinal Cord Injury Cries For Help As Government Evicts Him From Home
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News UK Court Jails Adeyinka Grandson, ‘Yoruba Supremacist’, Over Attacks On Igbo, Fulani
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Unknown Gunmen Attack Nigerian Road Safety Agency, FRSC Officials In Anambra, Kill Two
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Everyone Says Putin Is Mad But He's Fighting For Christian Values, Against Same-sex Marriage—Ukraine-based Nigerian Cleric
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Newly Recruited Officers Of Nigerian Anti-Narcotics Agency, NDLEA Owed 7 Months' Salary Arrears, Now Rely On Bribes From Suspects' Families
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad