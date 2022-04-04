Anambra Governor, Soludo Orders One-Day Prayer Session To Counter ‘Evil’ Of Monday Sit-at-home

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has directed the people of the state to observe a one-day prayer to counter the “evil” effect of the Monday sit-at-home order.

The governor, who gave the order on Saturday, said the prayer session will work against the activities of the gunmen terrorising the state and the South-East region.

The prayer session would hold on Monday, April 4, 2022, in churches and other religious worship centres across the state.

He spoke at a stakeholders’ peace meeting with security chiefs, traditional rulers and religious leaders, in Awka.

He said, “I enjoin you to pause and join in fellowship as we seek the face of God. It is expected that the conclusion of the prayer session shall mark the end of Sit- At-Home in Anambra State.”

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on July 30, 2021, ordered a sit-at-home in the region.

It threatened to shut down economic activities in the region, adding that violators of the order would be visited with violence.

On August 9, IPOB started the enforcement of the lockdown.

The sit-at-home order is to protest against the arrest and detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

However, after a while it scrapped the directive in the South-East region, saying the development is to embrace peaceful negotiations.

Despite the suspension, the majority of South-East residents still observe the order, shunning business and commercial activities.

The development had since crippled the economy in the region as banks, shops and other organisations remained shut on Mondays over the fear of attack.

Last week, Soludo ordered all public servants in Anambra State to always report to work on Mondays, like every other weekday.

SaharaReporters observed that some of the workers complied with the governor's directive though the level of compliance is still relatively low.

A source in Anambra identified as Sunday said only a few public servants resumed at the state secretariat, Awka.

Sunday said he observed that some offices were opened in the state secretariat but the principal officers were not on seats.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Soludo asked the Nigerian government to handle the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with speed or release him from detention.

Speaking during a one-day Peacebuilding and Security Dialogue held in Awka on Saturday, Soludo said an expeditious release of Kanu would cushion the insecurity impasse in the South-East.

The governor pointed out that justice delayed is justice denied.