Anti-drugs Agency, NDLEA Shoots Two Guests At Lagos Event

At least two persons have been allegedly shot at a night party in Lagos State by the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

It was learnt that no fewer than 30 officers led by one Chima were said to have stormed a birthday party venue around 10:30pm on Friday at Festac Link Bridge canal, where they fired sporadically.



According to Nation, sources revealed that residents initially thought they were armed robbers because of the mode of their arrival only to later discover that they were NDLEA officials.

Those hit by the gunshots were identified as Ewejo and David, who, it was learnt, were rushed to the hospital after the operatives allegedly fled the scene to cover up their crime.

Ewejo was said to have been hit on his right stomach and left unconscious, while David got hit on the leg.

A witness, who gave his name as Kingsley, said they were surprised when they contacted the police and were told by the Divisional Police Officer that he was unaware of any security operation in the area.

He urged the government to intervene and stop the NDLEA from indiscriminate raids, shooting of unarmed civilians, noting that there was no hesitation or struggle with the operatives.

“They came in gun-blazing. At first, people took cover thinking armed robbers had come. But it was later we knew they were NDLEA officials. It was those sporadic gunshots they released that hit the victims.

“I have been hearing complaints about how NDLEA just break into people’s homes late nights in the guise of stung operation but I never knew they could just open fire like that. Something needs to be done urgently,” he lamented.