Bandits Invade Zamfara Community, Kill Security Commissioner’s Son, Four Others

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday night, invaded Tsafe town, the council headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing five people including a commissioner's son.

A resident told SaharaReporters that the bandits stormed the community around 9:30 pm.

He said one of the victims is Abba, son of a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police and state’s Commissioner for Security Affairs, Mamman Tsafe.

The source added that the incident occurred in the Hayin Tumbi area, which is close to the commissioner’s residence, while many people were still in mosques observing their night prayers.

“Five people, including Abba, the son of Zamfara State Commissioner for Security Affairs, and a nephew to local government service commission boss, Saifullahi have been confirmed dead after bandits stormed Tsafe town this night.

“The group invaded the community around 9:30 pm, shooting sporadically and also abducted an unspecified number of people.

“(Muhammadu) Buhari and Bello Matawalle have failed us. Nigeria is a failed country. Five innocent lives were killed, among them were children who weren't up to 17 years old,” he said.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where banditry has thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.