Court Grants N1million Bail To Transport Union, NURTW Chairman, Kunle Poly After 78-day Detention

He was admitted to bail in the sum of N1million. Kunle Poly is charged with murder alongside one Adekanbi Wahab.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 04, 2022

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State, on Monday, granted bail to the Lagos Island Branch B chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), Azeez Lawal (aka Kunle Poly).
He was admitted to bail in the sum of N1million. Kunle Poly is charged with murder alongside one Adekanbi Wahab.


On Monday, Chief Magistrate, Linda Balogun, said the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that a prima facie case had been established against the defendants, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.
The 48-year-old NURTW boss is to be tried for accessory after the fact to murder while Wahab will face trial for membership in an unlawful society.
According to Balogun, the DPP advised that three other defendants, whose names were mentioned in the advice though they were charged separately from the two defendants, should be discharged.
She subsequently transferred the case to a high court.
A lawyer from the DPP, Mrs. O. R. Saliu, had earlier informed the court that the legal advice was ready and in the court’s file.
Following an application by counsel to both defendants, Adeshina Okulana, who told the court that the defendants had been in custody for 78 days, the chief magistrate granted each of them N1million Naira bail.
Balogun also ordered that the defendants should produce two sureties each as part of the bail condition.
She held that one of the sureties must be a traditional ruler or religious leader, adding that both sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.
She held that a self-employed person would not stand as the surety, adding that any civil servant wishing to stand as the surety must get a letter from the Head of Service of Lagos State.
Balogun adjourned the case until May 11 for a report on the filing of the case at a high court.
The defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and membership in an unlawful society.
They were remanded for an initial period of 30 days on January 27 and another 30 days on February 28.
Balogun earlier remanded the defendants at the Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, and subsequently, at Ikoyi Custodial Centre.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Buhari Doesn’t Deserve To Be Nigerian President, Says Sultan-led Jama’atu Nasril Islam Council
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: MKO Abiola’s Daughter, Tundun Lambasts Sister, Hafsat For Using Dad’s Name To Campaign For Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Anti-corruption Group, ENetSuD Asks Kwara Speaker To Reverse Unlawful Appointment Of Retiree As Clerk Of House
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police, Anti-crime Agencies EFCC, NDLEA Keep Oppressing Nigerians – Comedian Laments
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Declares Interest To Contest Edo Senatorial Seat
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Deeper Life Founder, Pastor Kumuyi Slams Church Choir Over ‘Worldly’ Dance, Dresses
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Buhari Doesn’t Deserve To Be Nigerian President, Says Sultan-led Jama’atu Nasril Islam Council
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: The Ballot or The Bullet? By Raphael Adebayo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Calls For Prayers Ahead Of April 8 Court Ruling
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Anti-drugs Agency, NDLEA Shoots Two Guests At Lagos Event
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: MKO Abiola’s Daughter, Tundun Lambasts Sister, Hafsat For Using Dad’s Name To Campaign For Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Imam Sacked For Criticising Buhari Over Rising Killings Resumes In New Mosque In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Anti-corruption Group, ENetSuD Asks Kwara Speaker To Reverse Unlawful Appointment Of Retiree As Clerk Of House
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police, Anti-crime Agencies EFCC, NDLEA Keep Oppressing Nigerians – Comedian Laments
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Here Are The Reasons We Sacked Abuja Imam, Sheikh Khalid – National Assembly Mosque Committee Says In Letter
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Declares Interest To Contest Edo Senatorial Seat
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad