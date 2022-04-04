Court Grants N1million Bail To Transport Union, NURTW Chairman, Kunle Poly After 78-day Detention

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State, on Monday, granted bail to the Lagos Island Branch B chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), Azeez Lawal (aka Kunle Poly).

He was admitted to bail in the sum of N1million. Kunle Poly is charged with murder alongside one Adekanbi Wahab.



On Monday, Chief Magistrate, Linda Balogun, said the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that a prima facie case had been established against the defendants, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The 48-year-old NURTW boss is to be tried for accessory after the fact to murder while Wahab will face trial for membership in an unlawful society.

According to Balogun, the DPP advised that three other defendants, whose names were mentioned in the advice though they were charged separately from the two defendants, should be discharged.

She subsequently transferred the case to a high court.

A lawyer from the DPP, Mrs. O. R. Saliu, had earlier informed the court that the legal advice was ready and in the court’s file.

Following an application by counsel to both defendants, Adeshina Okulana, who told the court that the defendants had been in custody for 78 days, the chief magistrate granted each of them N1million Naira bail.

Balogun also ordered that the defendants should produce two sureties each as part of the bail condition.

She held that one of the sureties must be a traditional ruler or religious leader, adding that both sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She held that a self-employed person would not stand as the surety, adding that any civil servant wishing to stand as the surety must get a letter from the Head of Service of Lagos State.

Balogun adjourned the case until May 11 for a report on the filing of the case at a high court.

The defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and membership in an unlawful society.

They were remanded for an initial period of 30 days on January 27 and another 30 days on February 28.

Balogun earlier remanded the defendants at the Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, and subsequently, at Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

