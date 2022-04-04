Deeper Life Founder, Pastor Kumuyi Slams Church Choir Over ‘Worldly’ Dance, Dresses

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has expressed disapproval of the female choristers’ mode of dressing and style of dancing at a recent crusade of the church.

Kumuyi who slammed the female choristers for wearing male jackets and dancing in the worldly style, was in Bayelsa State with some senior pastors for the ministry’s global crusade themed, “Full redemption for all through Christ.”

Pastor Kumuyi

He scolded the female choristers over their dressing and dance.

In a viral video, the general overseer said a Deeper Life choir should not bring worldly dancing when they sang at the Deeper Life crusade.

He said, “If you’re Deeper Life choir; when you come to sing at the crusade, don’t bring that worldly dancing into the crusade where Deeper Life is organising.

“And then, don’t bring all that kind of dress that I saw last night, a woman shall not put on that which belongs to a man. When you wear a jacket that I’m wearing now, that belongs to a man.

“When you wear your trousers or whatever makes that belongs to a man and crusade does not mean we should forget where we are coming from.

“Crusade does not mean that we should forget the heavenly vision and we bring the world into the church. It must stop.

“And so you pastors who are here don’t say, I saw those Deeper Life choir ladies, I saw the way they dressed. I saw what they put on. I’m going to go to my church and do that also. Those are incorrigible members of Deeper Life.

“We’ve different categories of Deeper Life members. The people who respect their pastors, the people who love their pastors, and people who accept everything their pastor says.

“They wouldn’t see me sit there and then bring the dancing of the world and dressing of the world, right in my presence and say if I can do it in his presence, then I can do it in his absence. Maybe you can. That’s the nature of incorrigibility.

“But whatever people do to me, whatever people do in my presence, I’ve made up my mind to continue with the heavenly vision.”