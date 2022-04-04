Ekiti Graduates Are Commercial Motorcyclists While Political Appointees Acquire Properties – Accord Party Lambasts Governor Fayemi

The Accord Party in Ekiti State has lambasted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state.

The governorship candidate of the party for the June 18 election in the state, Chief Reuben Famuyibo in a statement sent to SaharaReporters on Monday lamented the lackadaisical attitude of the Kayode Fayemi-led government.

Kayode Fayemi

He noted that all indices of economic growth and development were in the negative across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

Famuyibo said the electorate were tired of the “maladministration of the ruling APC and the opposition parties of PDP and SDP, expressed optimism he would work the June 18 election.”

He added, “Though I went on political sabbatical and relied on what I was told but now I am at home. I have seen indeed that Ekiti is the poorest of all states in the country. We have unemployed graduates everywhere. Don't blame them when they ask money from politicians, they don’t have what they are doing, many are okada riders.

“How can you have a government that you can't point to a single industry and all of them are acquiring properties across the country? In Ekiti State, cottage industries cannot cost more than 100,000 dollars. They are leaving us behind in abject poverty, no single development. Teachers are not being paid, graduates are lamenting; pensioners are in pain.

"I am coming to industrialise the state, be friendly with the workers, they will earn the 13th month salary. Ekiti is in a hurry to develop and I will make sure industrialisation takes place. All over the world, certificate is worthless because when you have the basic education, you will be able to be productive, not about parading certificates.

“We must teach people skills from the elementary school days. Also, agriculture will be a priority and I must add that human capital development is lacking in Ekiti State.”

He advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to live up to its name by being independent and eschew any form of bias and compromise, saying the mandate of Ekiti people must be protected.



