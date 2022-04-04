Ex-APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Declares Interest To Contest Edo Senatorial Seat

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has declared his intention to run for the Edo North Senatorial seat in Edo State under the platform of his party.

He disclosed this during his 70th birthday party at Iyamoh in Edo State on Monday, Punch reports.



Some weeks ago, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ward 10 of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Vitalis Eshokene, had asked Oshiomhole to vie for the Edo North senatorial seat in 2023.

He had said, “Edo State and the Senatorial district need a strong representation more than what we are getting now. Edo State has not got the right kind of representation and Edo North has been the worst hit in this.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has demonstrated what he can do as a labour leader, as governor of the state and as national chairman of the party. Our people in Edo north need adequate representation more than we are getting and Comrade Oshiomhole fits the kind of person Edo North needs in the Senate.”