Gunmen Attack Local Government Headquarters In Imo, Burn Admin Block, Chairman’s Office, Others

The gunmen attacked and burnt the council secretariat in the early hours of Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2022

Some gunmen have attacked and burnt the premises of the Orsu Local Government Area headquarters in Awo Idemili community, Imo State.

 

The gunmen attacked and burnt the council secretariat in the early hours of Sunday, Channels TV reports.

File photo used to illustrate story.

A source said several buildings on the premises including the "chairman’s office, the administrative block, and some vehicles parked within the area were burnt".

 

The police spokesman in the state, Mike Abattam, who confirmed the attack, said the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, had "launched an investigation into the matter". The commissioner, he said, had also drafted the command’s tactical team to the area to prevent a further breakdown of law and order.

 

Sunday’s attack on the council secretariat comes about two days after the home of the Imo State Commissioner for Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Ford Ozumba, was burnt in the same local government area.

SaharaReporters, New York

