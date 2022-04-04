Here Are The Reasons We Sacked Abuja Imam, Sheikh Khalid – National Assembly Mosque Committee Says In Letter

The National Assembly Mosque Zone E, Apo Legislators’ Quarters, Gudu District Abuja, has sacked Sheikh Nuru Khalid as the Chief Imam of the mosque.

The Islamic cleric was initially suspended for his anti-government sermon during the Jummat service on Friday.



He criticised the government for its inadequacy in dealing with rising insecurity in the country.

Saidu Muhammed Dansadau, chairman of the mosque committee, said the cleric’s teachings of political apathy are un-Islamic.

Consequently, he was suspended from his position.

Reacting to his suspension, Khalid said only God could give or take power from anyone.

In a letter addressed to the Imam on Monday, the mosque committee told the Imam that he had been relieved of his duties at the mosque.

The committee said he had shown no “remorse” despite his suspension.

It said his reaction did not show any form of regret following his sermon.

“We regret to inform you that from today the 4th day of April 2023 you have been disengaged from the services of the above-mentioned mosque.

“This action is occasioned by the non-remorseful attitude you exhibited following your suspension on 2nd April this year.

“Akamakallah, you know better than me by the teaching of Islam, the essence of administering punishment is to correct behaviour. Unfortunately, your media reaction to the suspension creates the impression that you are not remorseful, NOT to talk of humbly reflecting on the consequences of your utterances.

“Leadership demands a great sense of responsibility. If our words do more harm than good to larger interest of the country or the public. We have a responsibility to maximum restraint for the good of public. It is obvious however, that you don’t seem keen to modify your Friday sermon to be reflective of the volatility of security situation in the country.

“You are an influencer; your words carry a lot of weights, you words can make or mar our situation. Your words can be taken advantage of by mischief makers, those responsible for these security challenges or enemies of the country for their devilish agendas.

“As leaders of the mosque we have a sacred responsibility to avoid utterances that are capable of making a bad situation worse. This is our fear and concern.”