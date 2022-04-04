I’ve Forgiven All Those Who Offended Sani Abacha’s Family – Wife Of Late Dictator, Maryam

The late dictator died in 1998 at the age of 54.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 04, 2022

Maryam Sani Abacha, wife of former Head of State and dictator, late General Sani Abacha, says that she has forgiven all those who offended the family in one way or another.
Speaking during the celebration of her 75th birthday in Abuja on Thursday, the former first lady urged people to embrace the spirit of forgiveness and ensure that they inculcate sportsmanship for unity and development.
“One of the good things in life is for people to embrace the spirit of forgiveness among themselves. People should learn how to forgive each other. Forgiveness is very important as it has been emphasised in various languages and religions. Forgiveness promotes peaceful coexistence among other benefits.
“I want to use this opportunity to inform all those who are here and those who are not that we remain grateful to Almighty Allah for whatever happened to us whether good or bad. I also want everyone to know that I have forgiven those who offended us and at the same time I want those we offended to forgive us because God has purified my heart and I am still alive and grateful to Almighty Allah for that. I can die now or tomorrow, I am thankful to Allah for all my life.
“To all those who offended us, I am using this opportunity to say that I have forgiven them all. I hope we shall forgive each other and God will forgive us all,” she said.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

