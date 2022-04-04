Imam Sacked For Criticising Buhari Over Rising Killings Resumes In New Mosque In Abuja

Former Chief Imam of the National Assembly Legislators’ Quarters Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, says the termination of his appointment by the mosque’s management committee was a necessary price he had to pay for identifying with the sufferings masses and speaking truth to power.

The mosque’s steering committee had earlier suspended Khalid for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over the last Monday night’s attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.



The Imam, in his Friday sermon, had criticised President Buhari for failure to visit Kaduna State over the terrorists’ attack, saying the mere condemnation wasn’t enough.

He argued that the president was in Kaduna for campaigns but refused to visit the state after the bomb attack on the passenger train.

“Everyone condemned the incident, except the bandits. So condemnation is not enough. The president should visit the state to sympathise with the victims.

“The president has been to Kaduna for campaigns but couldn’t go to the state on a sympathy visit,” he had said.

Reacting to the development, the Islamic cleric said he was undeterred by his sack.

He added that he had been appointed by the management committee of a new Jum’mat Mosque behind the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Quarters, Abuja, to lead the congregation with effect from Friday, April 8.

He said, “My sack is a reflection of how Nigeria is today. Many people are hiding under the cover of religion to perpetrate all manner unwholesome acts.

“Such people would stop at nothing to take away people like me, who are pro-masses and bold enough to speak the truth to power always on behalf of voiceless Nigerians.

“This is the price we pay for aligning with the people and identifying with their sufferings. By the Grace of Almighty Allah, I will be leading my new congregation this Friday, because as cleric we need a platform to operate.

“There’s a Jum’mat mosque we built behind the CBN Quarters in Abuja; I will now be leading the congregation there.”