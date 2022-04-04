IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Calls For Prayers Ahead Of April 8 Court Ruling

During the last sitting in February 2021, Kanu appeared before Justice Binta Nyako over the 15-count charge levelled against him by the Nigerian government.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has urged his supporters to remain strong in prayers ahead of the April 8 court sitting.
Nnamdi Kanu
SaharaReporters earlier reported that Kanu pleaded not guilty to the 15-count amended charge bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism, brought against him by the Nigerian government.
Kanu, who was docked before trial Justice Nyako, said he was innocent of all the allegations the government levelled against him after the charge was read to him in the open court.
The case comes up for hearing again this Friday.
Meanwhile, Kanu’s lawyer and human rights activist, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said the agitator was firm in his disposition and strong in his conviction that he would get justice that day.
Ejiofor noted these in a statement issued on Monday night after their meeting in the custody of the Department of State Services.
He said, “Our court-ordered routine visit to our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was undertaken today (Monday).
“The cardinal subject forming the fulcrum of our discussion centred on our final strategy towards handling the outcome of the anticipated ruling, come Friday, on our application challenging the competence of the charge.
“Our expectations within the precincts of enabling laws were noted and taken cognizance of. Onyendu is eminently ready for Friday’s ruling. He is firm in his disposition and strong in his conviction.
“Chukwuokike Abiama will take absolute control come April 8, 2022, and we expect justice to be manifestly seen to have been done at the end of the proceedings.
“Be assured that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. Onyendu’s freedom will happen soon. It is forward ever and backward never. Onyendu requested millions of his followers, supporters and Ezigbo Umuchineke to remain strong in prayers, particularly as this special day approaches. You all should remain resolute in the belief that Onyendu will emerge victorious in no distant time.
“Onyendu is enthused over the conduct of Ezigbo Umuchineke, and urges you all to keep up the good work. Thank you all and remain hugely blessed, Ezigbo Umuchineke.”

saharareporters, new york

