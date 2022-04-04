Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel

Candidates will have to pay the sum of N1,000 as a service charge to the CBT centres where they are assigned to sit for the examination.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 04, 2022

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has increased the fee for candidates participating in the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME).
Candidates will have to pay the sum of N1,000 as a service charge to the CBT centres where they are assigned to sit for the examination.


JAMB, in its weekly bulletin made available by the Head of Media and Public Relations Fabian Benjamin in Abuja on Monday, disclosed that it increased the service charge from N600 to N1000 due to the high cost of diesel in the country.
The board also reiterated its stance that the mock examination is optional.
The mock examination is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022.
All candidates who had indicated their interest to sit the optional Mock-UTME are to pay N1000 to the CBT centre where they are assigned to sit the examination as a service charge.
“The candidates who indicated their interest to take the examination are to pay the N1000 at their respective centres for the use of the private facilities deployed for the examination.
“The prevailing high cost of diesel and other consumables has necessitated the increase from N600 to N1,000 to enable the CBT centres provide the needed infrastructure, as partners of the Board, to host the examination which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 9th April 2022,” JAMB announced in the weekly bulletin.
The examination body added that candidates assigned to its centres would not be required to pay for the use of the facilities.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Buhari Doesn’t Deserve To Be Nigerian President, Says Sultan-led Jama’atu Nasril Islam Council
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: MKO Abiola’s Daughter, Tundun Lambasts Sister, Hafsat For Using Dad’s Name To Campaign For Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Anti-corruption Group, ENetSuD Asks Kwara Speaker To Reverse Unlawful Appointment Of Retiree As Clerk Of House
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police, Anti-crime Agencies EFCC, NDLEA Keep Oppressing Nigerians – Comedian Laments
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Declares Interest To Contest Edo Senatorial Seat
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Deeper Life Founder, Pastor Kumuyi Slams Church Choir Over ‘Worldly’ Dance, Dresses
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Buhari Doesn’t Deserve To Be Nigerian President, Says Sultan-led Jama’atu Nasril Islam Council
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: The Ballot or The Bullet? By Raphael Adebayo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Calls For Prayers Ahead Of April 8 Court Ruling
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Anti-drugs Agency, NDLEA Shoots Two Guests At Lagos Event
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: MKO Abiola’s Daughter, Tundun Lambasts Sister, Hafsat For Using Dad’s Name To Campaign For Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Imam Sacked For Criticising Buhari Over Rising Killings Resumes In New Mosque In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Anti-corruption Group, ENetSuD Asks Kwara Speaker To Reverse Unlawful Appointment Of Retiree As Clerk Of House
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police, Anti-crime Agencies EFCC, NDLEA Keep Oppressing Nigerians – Comedian Laments
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Here Are The Reasons We Sacked Abuja Imam, Sheikh Khalid – National Assembly Mosque Committee Says In Letter
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Declares Interest To Contest Edo Senatorial Seat
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad