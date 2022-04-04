Nigerian Man Accuses Lagos Hospital Of Causing Wife’s Death During Childbirth After 10-hour Labour

A Nigerian man is currently mourning the demise of his wife who died from childbirth complications at a hospital in the Okota area of Lagos State.

The man identified on Twitter as Triplem C Mchaty @scantee said his wife died as a result of negligence on the part of medical practitioners at Medville Global Health Center in Lagos State.\



In a Twitter thread on Sunday, the aggrieved man said the hospital induced his wife to speed up labour but 10 hours after that, she had yet to birth the child.

According to him, after they performed series of activities on his wife, the 28-year-old lady died while the baby was saved. Meanwhile, he said the baby was currently in the Intensive Care Unit of another hospital as he insisted that his wife died as a result of the incompetence of the doctors.

He tweeted, “Good morning family, I am really heartbroken now, My wife died at MEADVILLE GLOBAL HEALTH CENTER (HOSPITAL) N0 1 Bashiru Street, off Lateef Adegboyega Street, Ago Palace Way Okota.

“We just got married 10 months ago, she took in, she was undergoing Antenatal in Onitsha Anambra for about five months, and later came down to Lagos to stay with my elder sister so she could be looking after her since I was not in town.

“My sister's friend a nurse, asked them to come and register in a hospital where she is working, probably for a referral bonus from the hospital.

“She was undergoing Antenatal in the hospital till on Sunday 28th March 2022, she did all scan and test required of her and everything was perfect.

“On Sunday noon 28th March she chatted me up that water dropped off her leg so she called the hospital to inform them. They asked her to come over to the hospital, on getting there; they induce her to speed up Labour.

"After hours of trying to push no way, over 10 hours my wife already got so weak and tired, my sister called me around 11pm that they wanted to carry out a Caesarian Session on her.

"I was like something they supposed to have done since instead of suffering her. Around 2am they called me on phone that she needed blood; mind you I was in Enugu while all these were happening.

"The hospital did not have any blood bank; no ambulance, I started looking for an Uber to take my sister to General Hospital Isolo to go get blood at that mid night. I succeeded in getting the blood about 5pts. Around 3am, they called me that they wanted to cut off her womb that she was bleeding, I was shocked because this was her first child she was 28 years old.

"I asked them if that was the only way of her surviving; they said it was 50-50 just to see if the bleeding would stop. They ended the call and later called back that I should buy more blood; let them try something; around 3:30am my sister went to get more blood.

"Around 6am Monday morning 29th March I called that I wanted to speak with her, they said I should wait for 20 minutes that they were dressing her up to move her to ward.

"I kept calling, I called my elder sister she told me she didn't understand what they are doing that the consultant doctor they hired to carry out the CS had left but the hospital was calling him back to come that there were complications, he came back and opened my wife back for the second time, my wife was already tired due to the pains she was passing through.

"They started operating her again to correct the errors. Unfortunately she couldn't make it back, she died, they removed the baby boy though but the baby didn't cry due to prolonged labour, he drank lots of water and blood. I rushed down to Enugu Airport and boarded a flight down to Lagos, getting to the hospital I found my wife lifeless body in one old looking operation room.

"I was so heartbroken; they gave me an exorbitant bill to pay before I could carry her dead body, over N500,000.

"Right now I took my son to another hospital, he is under ICU now, we are doing different kinds of scans, test, X-ray and co, he is using oxygen at moment. The bill is excess, I am just hoping he can survive. I need justice for my wife. They killed her because of their incompetence.”

