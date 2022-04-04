Police Inspector Dies During Sex Romp With Secret Lover In Oyo Hotel

The incident happened around 3:15 pm on Sunday, shortly after the two of them paid for a short rest at the hotel located at Oke-Ado in Ibadan.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2022

A 47-year-old police Inspector, Michael Ogunlade has been confirmed dead during marathon sex with his secret lover at a hotel in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A source in the hotel told Vanguard that the incident happened around 3:15 pm on Sunday, shortly after the two of them paid for a short rest at the hotel located at Oke-Ado in Ibadan.

The source said he saw the couple on the staircase before the tragic incident.

“I cannot be looking at their faces, so I just ignored them. A few minutes later, the woman rushed down and started crying, saying the man was unconscious.

“We quickly informed the police at Iyaganku Police Division and they came around quickly but before they would take him to a nearby hospital, he had given up the ghost,” the source stated.

Another report said he died as a result of a deadly charm believed to be used to kill men who fornicate or commit adultery with another man’s wife.

One of the hotel’s attendants, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “I don’t know her but the way she was talking after the incident, she had lost her husband in 2014. She even said the late officer was responsible for the payment of her children’s school fees for more than five years and other house chores.”

“Where will I start again? He was my helper. My benefactor. He was like my husband because we saw him every Sunday. Apart from once a week. He responded to anything I asked him,” one of the hotel attendants quoted the secret lover as saying after the incident.

SaharaReporters, New York

