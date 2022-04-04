Suspected Herdsmen Kill 12 Persons In Plateau Community To Avenge Death Of Poisoned Cattle

The spokesperson for the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Davidson Malison, said the attacks were launched in Cando Zrreci and Ritivo villages

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2022

No fewer than twelve persons have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in Plateau State, SaharaReporters learnt.

The Fulani herders were said to have attacked villages of Irigwe tribe in the Bassa Local Government Area and killed 12 persons in reprisal after 19 cows belonging to the herders were on Saturday night killed.

The spokesperson for the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Davidson Malison, said the attacks were launched in Cando Zrreci and Ritivo villages in the Bassa Local Government Area, when members of the group were observing the annual cultural festival.

He accused Fulani herders of being responsible for the murder of Irigwe people.

An allegation the State Secretary of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Ibrahim Gidado Umar, vehemently denied, saying "he should not have concluded on who attacked them when investigations on the matter were going on. This is condemnable, it should be investigated immediately".

Umar further said 19 cattle belonging to herders were on the same night shot dead in Maiyanga village in the same local government area, calling on the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

The spokesman for the state Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, confirmed the incident, but couldn’t give the casualty figure, saying, “The command is aware of the issue in Bassa.  The Commissioner of Police has deployed more personnel to the area. I will update you on the matter if I get more detailed information. But at the moment, the area is calm and investigation has commenced.”

SaharaReporters had on March 29, 2022, reported that herdsmen under the Miyetti Allah association accused youths in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State of poisoning cows belonging to them.

SaharaReporters was informed that so far, dozens of cows had allegedly died after drinking water from streams suspected to have been poisoned to kill the cattle in Irigwe land in the Bassa LGA.

