12 Nigerians Arrested By Gambian Government For Alleged Online Frauds

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 05, 2022

No fewer than 12 Nigerians were arrested by officers of The Gambia’s Drug Law Enforcement Agency of Gambia (DLEAG) for allegedly scamming online.

The DLEAG said the arrest of the 12 Nigerians and one Sierra Leonean followed a tip off about the conduct and activities of some people suspected to be engaged in criminal activities in an apartment at Old Yundum, West Coast Region.

After carrying out a survey, the team raided the place on the 28th March 2022.

The agency said in a statement, “DLEAG operatives stationed in the West Coast Region took into custody twelve (12) Nigerians and a Sierra Leone including two (2) females suspected to be engaged in online scamming and fraudulent activities.

“Upon arrival at the said apartment, operatives positioned themselves, knocked on the door of the apartment and identified themselves as Narcotics Officers who wanted to conduct a search.

“The occupants refused to open the door and the operatives had to forcefully break the door and enter the apartment. Some of the occupants took to their heels and others tried to escape by jumping from the back door of the storey building.

“This action resulted in five (5) of them sustaining injury. All thirteen (13) of them were arrested and escorted back to the apartment where a search was conducted in their presence,” DLEAG said in a statement cited by Gambian media.

“Operatives recovered eighteen (18) laptops that were connected for use in the sitting room, (19) mobile phones, one (1) router as well as twelve passports bearing the names Ezechukwu Harrison, Atake Rita Ebaeta, Victor Chiemere, Daniel Chibuke Wildom, Chukwu Chibunna Wisdom, Madu Chidiebere Temple, Madu Chidera Stanley, Godson Ifeanyi, Okafor Alwell Chidera, Ibeagi Ebube and Madu Victor Chiagbanwe; all Nigerian Nationals.

“There was also one Sierra Leonean passport without a photo bearing the name Henry A. Conteh. No prohibited or controlled drugs were found in the scene.

”Five of the suspects who sustained injuries while trying to escape by jumping from the backdoor of the storey building were rushed to Banjulinding Clinic for medical attention.

“The suspects alongside the recovered items will be handed over to the appropriate competent national authorities (Police and Immigration) for further processing and necessary actions.

“It is important to disclose that this is the second time the agency has come across people suspected to be engaged in similar suspected nefarious online activities while hunting for prohibited and controlled drugs.

“On the 2nd February 2022, operatives registered a similar case that was handed over to the police for further processing and appropriate legal actions. One of the suspects in that particular case was apprehended with some quantities of suspected prohibited drug.

“We therefore use this opportunity to again remind the public to be vigilant and report suspicious criminal activities to law enforcement officers. The safety and security of our families and communities should be our collective responsibility.”

 

Saharareporters, New York

