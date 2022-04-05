67-Year-Old Nigerian Man Attempts Suicide At Lagos Lagoon On His Birthday

Bamgboye, who had reportedly sold his belongings and was abandoned by his wife, was rescued by the police on Tuesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 05, 2022

A 67-year-old man, Oluwatoye Bamgboye, was stopped from committing suicide on his birthday after he was stopped from jumping into a lagoon in Lagos.
The police in a statement said Bamgboye is from Oju-Ore, Ogun State, and that he was “attempting to jump into the Lagos Lagoon inward Lagos Island when the officers stopped him”.

A police unit, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of Lagos State Police Command, announced this on its Facebook page on Tuesday
It said, “Men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of Lagos State Police Command have rescued a 67-year-old man who attempted to commit suicide on his birthday.
“The elderly man was stopped from leaping into the lagoon by the officers on patrol of 3rd Mainland Bridge on Tuesday, April 5.”
According to the police, Bamgboye disclosed that a personal challenge made him sell his house, land and car.
“With that, he still couldn’t solve the problem. He got a loan and the problem still persisted.
“He explained further that he secured a job and on the resumption date, he was informed that the job had been given to someone else,” the statement said.
"Today being my birthday, I have decided to end it all. The burden and the frustration are too much for me to bear. My wife has abandoned me in the process," Bamgboye was quoted as saying.
He has been taken to Adekunle Police Station, where efforts are in progress to contact his family members.
 
 


SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

