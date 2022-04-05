Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Releases Nigerian Socialite, Cubana Chief Priest Detained Over Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has released popular Instagram celebrity, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, after two days in its detention.

SaharaReporters on Saturday reported that the Cubana Chief Priest was arrested on his way to Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The EFCC had arrested the Nigerian socialite on charges bordering on money laundering and tax fraud.

He was arrested at the Lagos Airport on Thursday, but anti-graft officials hushed the development amidst pressure from his associates and family, who said the matter could complicate conditions for others likely connected to the alleged racket.

Okechukwu’s arrest had made it impossible for him to return birthday greetings from his nearly four million Instagram followers, with only his wife being permitted to see him in custody.

“The matter is still under investigation,” a source said.

His arrest came weeks after he called on the anti-graft agency to free Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, adding that Igbos were used to the EFCC treatment.

EFCC had also arrested Obi Cubana over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud.

But the Cubana Chief Priest has now hosted an Instagram live session with Obi Cubana confirming his release.

Speaking after his release, the celebrity barman took to his Instagram, saying he had been tested okay by the EFCC.

