BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Extends 2021 Budget Implementation To May 31

The Nigerian Senate has extended the implementation year of the 2021 Appropriation Act from March 31 to May 31 to enable the lawmakers consider the 2022 budget thoroughly among other reasons.

The Senate confirmed this development in a release on Tuesday obtained by SaharaReporters and signed by Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant, Press, to the President of the Senate.

The release reads, “The Senate has extended the implementation year of the 2021 Appropriation Act from 31st March to 31st May, 2022.

“The extension was approved following the consideration of a bill to amend the 2021 Appropriation Act. The Senate before considering the bill suspended Rule 78(1) of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended), to enable the upper chamber to expeditiously introduce and pass the bill.

“The bill was read on Tuesday for this first, second and third time after the suspension of Rule 78(1). The bill was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Yayah Abdullahi (Kebbi North). Leading debate on the bill, Senator Abdullahi, recalled that prior Appropriation Acts in the past were passed mid-year, with their implementation usually extended to the following year.

“The lawmaker noted that in previous Appropriation Acts, these extensions were usually covered by a Clause, in line with the provisions of Section 318 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the Act runs for a period of 12 months, starting from the date it comes into effect.”

He, however, observed on the contrary that Clause 12 of the provisions of Section 318 of the Constitution provides that the 12 month period starts from the 1st day of January to 31st day of December, 2021.

He recalled that the 2022 Appropriation Act was amended to extend the implementation year from 31st December, 2021 to 31st March, 2022.

Senator Abdullahi explained that the extension of the budget period became imperative in view of the need to complete ongoing projects nearing completion.

He said, “As you are aware, the 2021 Virement of the aggregate sum of N276 billion was approved for several MDAs by the National Assembly in December 2021 along with 100 percent release of the 2021 Capital Budget of the MDAs.

“A significant portion of the releases to the MDAs has been utilised following the extension to 31st March, 2022. In view of the critical importance of some key projects nearing completion, it is expedient to grant further extension of the expiration clause to avoid compounding the problem of abandoned projects given that some of the projects were not provided for in the 2022 budget hence the need to extend the implementation year form 31 March, 2022 to 31st May, 2022.”

The bill to amend the 2021 Appropriation Act was, thereafter, passed sequel to its consideration by the Committee on Supply.

Meanwhile, a total of three bills on Tuesday scaled second reading on the floor.

The bills seek to establish the National Industrial Technology Park; the Federal College of Agriculture Ise-Orin, Ekiti State; and Federal University of Agriculture Ogoja, Cross River State.

The bills were sponsored by Senators Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central), Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South) and Agom Jarigbe (Cross River North).

The bills after consideration were referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committees on Trade and Investment; and the Joint Committees on Tertiary Institutions and Agriculture and Rural Development.

The Committees were all given four weeks to report back to the upper chamber.