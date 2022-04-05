BREAKING: Terrorists Sack Nigerian Military Base In Kaduna, Kill 11 Soldiers, Three Vigilantes

Three members of the Kaduna Vigilante Group were also killed during the attack.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 05, 2022

At least 11 soldiers were killed after some terrorists locally dubbed as bandits raided a Nigerian military base in Polwire village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A source who disclosed this to SaharaReporters said the incident occurred on Monday.

He said the bandits came in large numbers on motorcycles and engaged the troops in a battle that lasted for two hours before dislodging them.

Three members of the Kaduna Vigilante Group were also killed during the attack.

A military signal exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters confirmed the incident.

The signal read, “TEXT: OP DOMINION STORM SPECIAL SITREP (.) SITREP AS AT 041200A APR 22 (.) *BHT/ BANDITS ATTK *(.) AT ABOUT 031645A APR 22 (.) TPS AT BLK POSN POLEWIRE GEO COORD 10°42’59.40”N 06°42’01.97E CAME UNDER ATTK FROM UNCFM NO OF BHT/BANDITS USING RPG BOMBS AND OTHER SP WPNS (.) THE ENCOUNTER LASTED UP TO ABOUT 2000HRS BEFORE TPS WERE DISLODGED FROM THE LOC (.) TPS WDR TO POLEWIRE VILL GEO COORD 10°42’14.49”N 06°41’05.38”E (.) TPS WERE RFT FROM FOB GWASKA AND RTN TO POLEWIRE AT ABOUT 2115HRS CMM NO FURTHER CONTACT WAS MADE (.) TPS CARRIED OUT EXPLOITATION FIRST LI (.) BANDITS CAS (.) UNCFM (.)WIA (.) UNCFM (.) OWN CAS (.) KIA (.) 11 X SLDRS AND 3 X KADVS (.) WIA (.) 1 X 19 SLDRS AND 2 X KADVS.”

On Monday, SaharaReporters had reported that the terrorists also stormed villages across Kagarko and Kachia Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

They killed no fewer than 17 residents in the four communities after abducting 22 others around Angwar Ma’aji in Jere, Kagarko LGA.

This happened barely 24 hours after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, visited the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Jere, which shares a boundary with Tafa-Sabon-Wuse in Niger State, is located on the ever-busy Abuja-Kaduna highway.

A resident of Angwar Maji, Shehu Bala, who confirmed the latest attacks, had said the incident happened around 11pm on Sunday.

He said the bandits, who came in large numbers, invaded some houses and whisked away 22 residents, including five women.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Military Deploys Troops Around Abuja Over Intel On Planned Invasion By Terrorists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News 2 Female Suicide Bombers And 2 Bystanders Killed In Roadside Bomb In Borno
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Military Again, Obasanjo Seeks Dialogue With Boko Haram; Says Sect Has Legitimate Grievances
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Terrorism Fulani Insurgents Raid Benue Again, Kill 31
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
CRIME South Africa Closes Consulate In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military No Cause For Alarm Over Marte, Military Says
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Deeper Life Founder, Pastor Kumuyi Slams Church Choir Over ‘Worldly’ Dance, Dresses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Court Sentences Kano Atheist, Mubarak Bala, To 24 Years In Jail Over Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Rejects Amnesty Offer By Governor Soludo To IPOB
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Twitter Will Appoint American Billionaire, Elon Musk To Its Board Of Directors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Delta Monarch Assaults Young Man, Orders Guards To Cut Victim’s Hair For Having Haircut Considered Indecent
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Some Redeemed Church, RCCG Pastors Are Goats – Adeboye’s Son, Leke Fumes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Denies Interest In Kebbi Governorship Race ﻿After Backlash
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Denies Interest In Kebbi Governorship Race ﻿After Backlash
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Politics Former Ekiti Governor, Fayose Withdraws From PDP Zoning Committee Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Herder Stabs Landlord In Rivers Community Multiple Times For Complaining About Cows Messing Up Compound
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Senate Passes Bill To Establish University Of Medical Sciences In Six Geopolitical Zones
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Corruption Alleged N5.2Billion Fraud: How Former Exam Board, JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde Solely Funded Jointly-owned Radio Station – Ex-Air Force Chief
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad