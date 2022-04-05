Buhari’s Minister, Lai Mohammed Begs Aggrieved APC Members Not To Dump Party

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Tuesday has appealed to aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to leave the party.

The minister, in a statement on Tuesday, appealed to aggrieved members of the party to reconsider their decision to dump the party in Kwara, his home state, where the party has been facing many crises.

Nigeria's Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed, the information minister in the Muhammadu Buhari government, urged the defectors to return to their ‘natural habitat’ for their grievances to be addressed ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to media reports on the alleged defection of some of my supporters in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“I wish to state categorically that despite the fact that the supporters are genuinely aggrieved at the way and manner they have been treated by the Kwara State Governor and his supporters, against the backdrop of their immeasurable contributions to the massive victory of our party in the state in 2019, leaving the party is not the solution.

“We have taken the grievances of our supporters to the highest level of our party, and we have cause to believe that everything will be done to address the grievances and unite the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

“I am therefore appealing to those who may have left to reconsider their stand and return to their natural habitat.

“On my part, as a founding member of the APC, as someone who has toiled endlessly to build the party and as one who has worked with stakeholders to deliver Kwara State to the APC, leaving the party is not an option. I am a bonafide member of the APC and I have no intention of leaving the party.

“All through my political career, I have always remained loyal to any party in which I have found myself. That is not about to change now.

“I want to use this opportunity to once again call on the leadership of our party to urgently and decisively address the issues that have forced some members of our party in Kwara to contemplate leaving the party.”