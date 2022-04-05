EXCLUSIVE Nigerian Police Authorities Sack Six Policemen For ‘Organising’ Strike Action Over Poor Salaries, Terrible Working Conditions

Six of the officers arrested by the Nigerian police authorities over claims that they were behind the March 26, 2020 planned strike action by junior officers have been dismissed from the service.

Some policemen had in March said they would embark on the warning strike to protest poor working conditions, poor salaries, lack of genuine welfare benefits and outdated weapons.

A protest tagged “We are tired of negligence” was also scheduled to be held at the Eagles Square in Abuja to reiterate their demands to the Nigerian government.

The officers condemned the continuous killing of their colleagues by armed robbers and terrorists, without adequate compensation for their families.

They accused the Nigerian government of lying about the increment of police salary and other promised benefits and demanded improved conditions of service, particularly salary increase and provision of modern weapons as they tackle the security challenges facing the country.

Reacting, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had warned the officers against such action.

According to Baba, a strike action by a lead security agency such as the police was tantamount to mutiny.

Thereafter, a police signal obtained by SaharaReporters showed that some policemen were arrested as leaders of the aggrieved officers.

They were subsequently detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

Another signal exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday indicated that six of the arrested officers have been dismissed from service.

The sacked officers are Inspector Nanlobi Lamak (AP/NO. 245800), Inspector Amos Nagurah (AP/NO. 287568), Sergeant Onoja Onuche (F/NO. 271367), Sergeant Osteku Ademola (F/NO. 508282), PC Ehinghamhen Favour Ebele (F/NO. 525839) and Ubong Inem (NO. 528222).

They were accused of planning, organising, coordinating industrial action and sacked after an orderly room trial found them guilty.

The signal reads, “CH:6350/FPM/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.14/61 DISCIPLINE GENERAL X GRATEFUL BE INFORMED THAT FOLLOWING THE CONCLUSION OF THE ORDERLY ROOM PROCEEDINGS OF THE UNDER MENTIONED X INSPECTORS X RANK AND FILE X FOR THE OFFENSES OF DISCREDITABLE CONDUCT X IMPROPER CONDUCT X BREACH OF CONFIDENCE X TO WIT PLANNING X ORGANIZING X COORDINATING INDUSTRIAL STRIKE WITHIN THE RANKS OF THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE X INGENPOL HAS APPROVED THE DISMISSAL FROM SERVICE W. I. E OF THE FOLLOWING X AP/NO. 245800 INSPR. NANLOBI LAMAK X AP/NP. 287568 INSPR. AMOS NAGURAH X F/NO. 271367 SGT ONOJA ONUCHE X F/NO. 508282 SGT. OSTEKU ADEMOLA X F/NO. 525839 PC. EHIGHAMHEN FAVOUR EBELLE X F/NO. 528222 PC. UBONG INEM X.

“COMPOL COMMANDS AND FORMATIONS CONCERNED ARE TO WARN THE MEN ACCORDINGLY X TO DEKIT THEM X AND EJECT THEM FROM POLICE ACCOMMODATION AND FACILITIES WHERE APPLICABLE X AND REVERT ACCORDINGLY X COMPOL PAB ONLY X DELETE SUBJECT FROM IPPIS PAY ROLL IMMEDIATELY W.E.F 1/4/2022 X COMPOL WELFARE/INSPECTORATE ONLY X DELETE SUBJECTS FROM POLICE NOMINAL ROLL ACCORDINGLY X TREAT AS VERY IMPORTANT.”

SaharaReporters had on March 23 also reported that the police authorities instead of looking into the demands of the aggrieved policemen launched an operation to clamp down on officers planning to embark on industrial action.

A police signal exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters at that time had shown that one of the policemen said to be one of the leaders of the aggrieved officers was arrested.

Police source had said his WhatsApp was diagnosed and more arrests would be made.