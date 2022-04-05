Gunmen Kill Two Security Personnel In Anambra For Violating Sit-at-home Amid Governor Soludo’s Visit

Guardian reports that the duo was killed for attending a prayer session at the church during Monday’s sit-at-home order.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 05, 2022

Two security men at St Joseph’s Cathedral Church in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State have been killed by gunmen.
File photo used to illustrate story.
The incident occurred a few hours after the prayer session organised by Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State to counter the “evil” effects of the Monday’s sit-at-home order.
Soludo had said the prayer session would work against the activities of the gunmen terrorising the state and the South-East region.
He said, “I enjoin you to pause and join in fellowship as we seek the face of God. It is expected that the conclusion of the prayer session shall mark the end of Sit- At-Home in Anambra State.”
However, only a few people turned up for the prayer session.
Residents of the state observed the weekly sit-at-home ritual as they boycotted the prayers.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

