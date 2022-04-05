Nigerian House Of Representatives Considers Bill Seeking To Jail Bobrisky, Denrele, Other Cross-dressers For 6 Months

The bill to prohibit cross-dressing in Nigeria was introduced by Umar Muda, a member of the House of Representatives, and it was read on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 05, 2022

Crossdressers in Nigeria will risk being jailed for six months if a new bill to prohibit crossdressing is passed.
The bill to prohibit cross-dressing in Nigeria was introduced by Umar Muda, a member of the House of Representatives, and it was read on the floor of the House on Tuesday.
If passed into law, cross-dressing will become an offence in the country with the exemption of those using it for entertainment.
Offenders will be liable to be jailed for six months.
“A person engaging in cross-dressing is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment of 6 months or to a fine of five hundred thousand naira,” the bill says.
Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, is an LGBT personality and one of the most popular Nigerian cross-dressers.
Others include James Chukwueze Obialor, alias James Brown and Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun, popularly known as Denrele.
The bill seeks to amend the same-sex marriage (prohibition) act of 2013 by including cross-dressing as one of the offences under the act.
 
In the Act, same-sex couples and gay persons face 14 years in jail if convicted by a court.
 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Opposition Party, PDP Abandons Zoning, Throws Presidential Ticket Open
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Minister, Lai Mohammed Begs Aggrieved APC Members Not To Dump Party
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Tweeps Bully Beninese Singer, Angelique Kidjo Over Grammy Win Against Wizkid
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Tell Inspector-General To Obey Police Service Commission, Reinstate Me Since 2019 — Dismissed Policeman Begs Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Denies Interest In Kebbi Governorship Race ﻿After Backlash
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Two Security Personnel In Anambra For Violating Sit-at-home Amid Governor Soludo’s Visit
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Deeper Life Founder, Pastor Kumuyi Slams Church Choir Over ‘Worldly’ Dance, Dresses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Soldiers, Amotekun Operatives Clash Over Seized Cows Violating Ondo Anti-grazing Law
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Opposition Party, PDP Abandons Zoning, Throws Presidential Ticket Open
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Sylvester Oromoni: Why I Didn't Test Blackish Substance Found In Intestine Of Deceased Pupil— Toxicologist
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News 67-Year-Old Nigerian Man Attempts Suicide At Lagos Lagoon On His Birthday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Minister, Lai Mohammed Begs Aggrieved APC Members Not To Dump Party
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Tweeps Bully Beninese Singer, Angelique Kidjo Over Grammy Win Against Wizkid
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Tell Inspector-General To Obey Police Service Commission, Reinstate Me Since 2019 — Dismissed Policeman Begs Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Some Redeemed Church, RCCG Pastors Are Goats – Adeboye’s Son, Leke Fumes
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Rejects Amnesty Offer By Governor Soludo To IPOB
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Delta Monarch Assaults Young Man, Orders Guards To Cut Victim’s Hair For Having Haircut Considered Indecent
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Denies Interest In Kebbi Governorship Race ﻿After Backlash
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad