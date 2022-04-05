Nigerian Senate Asks Buhari To Declare Full-Fledged War On Terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again been urged by the Senate to as a matter of urgency declare a full-fledged war on unscrupulous terrorists who engage in massive killing and wanton destruction of property in Niger State in particular and Nigeria in general.

The Senate observed a minute silence on Tuesday at plenary, in honour of those killed in a recent bandits’ attack in Guni, Munyan Local Government Area of Niger State resulting in a boat mishap.



The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has also been directed by the lawmakers to immediately provide relief materials and medical teams to the surviving victims.

Resolutions of the Senate on Tuesday were sequel to a motion titled, “recent bandits’ attack in Guni, Munyan Local Government Area of Niger resulting in boat mishap” and sponsored by Senator Mohammed Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East.

Senator Musa who came under Order 42 of the Senate Standing Order as amended, in his presentation, said that “the Senate notes that a boat conveying residents of Guni town capsised in Guni-Zumba ‘River killing about 20 persons escaping attacks by bandits in Niger State; $2 Notes also that the victims, including women and children from Guni in Munyan Local Government Area, were said to have lost their lives on Wednesday morning;

“Observes that the incident comes amid attacks by gunmen across communities in Niger state, which has resulted in killings, abductions, and displacement of scores of residents;

“Observes also that the incident occurred when bandits simultaneously invaded the two communities, forcing the locals to flee;

“Worried that these attacks by armed groups have continued in the North-west and North-Central Niger State despite repeated government assurance to address the escalating atrocities; and worried also that these unscrupulous elements have continued to issue statements via radio and people, security agencies, as well as the government, are all aware of their threats and nothing is being done.”



