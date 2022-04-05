Nigerian Tweeps Bully Beninese Singer, Angelique Kidjo Over Grammy Win Against Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s Made in Lagos, which was nominated for Best Global Music Album, lost to Angelique Kidjo’s Mother Nature.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 05, 2022

Some Nigerian tweeps have taken to the page of Beninese singer and songwriter, Angelique Kidjo, bullying and insulting her over her 2022 Grammy Award.

Given Wizkid’s performance in 2021, topping the charts with his hit ‘Essence’ and his critically acclaimed ‘MIL’ album, fans of the Afropop superstar had expected at least one of the Grammy statuettes to have his name engraved on it.

Wizkid’s loss stirred a wave of mixed reactions on social media as well as misconceptions about the Grammy’s voting process.

His loss also generated a war between rival fans of the singer and Nigerian rival, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, on Twitter and some other social media platforms, with the latter’s fans expressing satisfaction that Wizkid did not win.

Some Nigerians on Tuesday took over a post made by Kidjo, telling her she doesn’t deserve the award.

Many also sarcastically mocked her winning album, coming up with different fabricated stories of its saved their dying loved ones. 

Below are some posts made by Nigerians bashing the Beninese singer:

Saharareporters, New York

