Nigerian Tweeps Bully Beninese Singer, Angelique Kidjo Over Grammy Win Against Wizkid

Some Nigerian tweeps have taken to the page of Beninese singer and songwriter, Angelique Kidjo, bullying and insulting her over her 2022 Grammy Award.

Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s Made in Lagos, which was nominated for Best Global Music Album, lost to Angelique Kidjo’s Mother Nature.

Given Wizkid’s performance in 2021, topping the charts with his hit ‘Essence’ and his critically acclaimed ‘MIL’ album, fans of the Afropop superstar had expected at least one of the Grammy statuettes to have his name engraved on it.

Wizkid’s loss stirred a wave of mixed reactions on social media as well as misconceptions about the Grammy’s voting process.

His loss also generated a war between rival fans of the singer and Nigerian rival, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, on Twitter and some other social media platforms, with the latter’s fans expressing satisfaction that Wizkid did not win.

Some Nigerians on Tuesday took over a post made by Kidjo, telling her she doesn’t deserve the award.

Many also sarcastically mocked her winning album, coming up with different fabricated stories of its saved their dying loved ones.

Below are some posts made by Nigerians bashing the Beninese singer:

A boy was on the highway driving and a truck almost crushed him, he immediately played "Mother Nature" album and he was saved. Thank You Queen Mother. Congratulations on your win and Good Luck on your tour pic.twitter.com/gqWkHGIISu — Swift xð« (@thezardx) April 5, 2022

Angelique Kidjo ur album meriting the Grammy award for

Best Global Music Album is questionab!e, but congrats nonetheless; It's a win for Africans. It's unfortunate that some Nigerians went ballistic cos u won. Keep the positive energy going & best wishes in ur future endeavours. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) April 5, 2022

I was attacked by two armed men last week, immediately i played her music they put down their weapons and started twerking for me. That is a day i will never forget. Her Music is really a weapon. Thank You mama Africa â¤ï¸ — wande ð§¸ (@blaccmajek) April 5, 2022

My wife gave birth last night as I played mother nature d doctor asked us to go without collecting a dime from me. Mama thank u for ur wonderful album.. it's truly well deserved.. — Blaze (@Joe_Blaze05) April 5, 2022

