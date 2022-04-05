Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Rejects Amnesty Offer By Governor Soludo To IPOB

The Governor of Anambra State had on Monday announced an amnesty for IPOB and other Biafran militants in Anambra State who were ready to be rehabilitated while offering to provide skill acquisition training to those willing to surrender.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 05, 2022

The amnesty offer to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by Governor Charles Soludo administration in Anambra State, has been rejected by Kingsley ‘Kanunta’ Kanu, brother to Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.
Soludo made the announcement in a statement issued, shortly after a prayer session meant to end the controversial sit-at-home order originally imposed by IPOB.
Governor Soludo had said, “I have also offered amnesty to all our brothers in the various forests around us. Give us your guns and trust us to help you forge a meaningful living.”
Ohanaeze had earlier disagreed with the Governor over the planned amnesty, saying that the use of the word amnesty connoted that the youths had been committing an offence when in reality, they were only fighting against marginalisation.
However, Kanu Kanunta on his Twitter handle noted that the armed wing of IPOB, Eastern Security Network (ESN), was set up to defend the Eastern region against some criminals.
“IPOB led by #MaziNnamdiKanu formed #ESN to defend Biafraland against herdsmen terrorists. Upon the rendition of #MNK, IPOB called for Monday #SitAtHome, which it has ended.
“IPOB supports Gov Soludo’s efforts to end criminality in SE, but IPOB are no criminals to be given amnesty.”

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

