Some Redeemed Church, RCCG Pastors Are Goats – Adeboye’s Son, Leke Fumes

Pastor Leke Adeboye, son and Senior Personal Assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, says some pastors who preached after his father’s sermon on Sunday are goats.

Daddy Adeboye, as he is fondly called, had in a sermon to his congregation during a thanksgiving service on Sunday rued oil theft in the country, warning that Nigeria might go bankrupt if the trend was not checked.



“Who is stealing the oil? Where is the money going? What do they want to do with the money? Who are the foreign nations buying this stolen oil? How many of these nations of the world are your friends?” he had asked.

Adeboye had also raised concerns over the country’s economic future, warning that Nigeria’s debt to service revenue ratio might pose danger for decades.

According to him, over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s revenue from crude oil sales is used to furnish interest accruing on debt.

However, after the Thanksgiving service, some pastors reportedly shared their own messages after Adeboye had delivered his sermon.

His sermon was expected to be the only sermon for that Sunday as all pastors were expected to connect to the National Headquarters where the General Overseer would deliver his.

Writing on his Instagram page, Leke who frowned at such pastors, described them as goats.

“Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy GO had just finished speaking and preaching? You are not a son, you are a goat sir. Next Thanksgiving service, just do altar call, then Thanksgiving,” he wrote.



