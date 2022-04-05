Terrorists Kill One, Abduct Nine Others Including Policewoman In Kaduna Community

After killing the motorcycle rider, the terrorists abducted the policewoman alongside two of her children

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 05, 2022

At least one person was killed and nine others including a policewoman abducted when terrorists attacked Kamazo area of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna-South, Kaduna State, on Monday night.

The attack, which occurred around 9:00pm, left the entire community tense with residents running in different directions to escape the fury of the gunmen.

According to a resident of the community, the person killed, who is a commercial motorcycle rider, was dropping off the policewoman at her house when the attackers struck.

After killing the motorcycle rider, the terrorists abducted the policewoman alongside two of her children, taking them with the others to a yet to be identified location.

“The gunmen came into the community through a bush part leading through the expressway.

“They abducted some residents they met on their way in before coming across the motorcycle rider dropping off the policewoman at her house. They killed the man and kidnapped the woman together with her kids,” the eyewitness told SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the police in Kaduna, Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to calls and a text message sent to him over the issue.

Kaduna has witnessed series of terror attacks and kidnapping activities in recent times with the state and federal government appearing helpless to tame the situation.

On March 28, terrorists bombed an Abuja-Kaduna train at the Rigasa area of the state, killing nine persons and abducting over 140 other passengers.

On Sunday night, terrorists attacked Jere in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, kidnapping an unspecified number of persons.

There have been several more brutal attacks by terrorists in Kaduna since the beginning of 2022 with government unable to protect residents of communities across the state.

