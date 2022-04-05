Vandals Destroy Abuja Light Rail Station Commissioned By Buhari In 2018

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 05, 2022

Facilities at the stadium station of the Abuja light rail system have been stolen by vandals, leaving the station that was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 as a caricature.

Daily Trust visited the light rail station on Monday, and observed that the industrial and electrical cables as well as air conditioners equipment were carted away.

The hoodlums also removed the cables along the rail track as well as heavy nuts used to tie the track.

The light rail project, which was commissioned by Buhari sometimes in 2018, has not been functioning well since then.

It was further learnt that the FCT Administration still owes the Chinese company handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd.

It was learnt that the company withdrew their infantries from the station, while the three Civil Defence officers at the station were not properly armed to guard the facilities.

The Mandate Secretary of the FCT Transport Secretariat, Malam Zakari Angulu Dobi, who also visited the station yesterday, said he was there to ascertain the level of damages to the project by the vandals.

He said such ugly incident happened because the facilities are not been put into constant use and assured that the light rail project would soon begin full operations after the repairs.

Dobi said work would also start soonest on 5.76 kilometres rail track, which is expected to gulp $272 million.

Saharareporters, New York

