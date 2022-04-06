2023: God Will Give Nigeria Best Person As President – Governor El-Rufai Tells Tinubu, Avoids Endorsement

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State says Nigeria is at “critical crossroads” and God will give the country the best person fit to be president.

El-Rufai said this while receiving former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu, who was in the state, on a condolence visit over the bandits’ attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

The governor told Tinubu that he was aware of his presidential ambition, but added that he was looking unto God to help Nigeria choose the best leader come 2023.

The governor said, “This gesture by Asiwaju is a show of powerful leadership, empathy and concern for the lives and property of Nigerians. It’s unprecedented in our history in Nigeria. The government and people of Kaduna state will never forget this gesture. We are very grateful to you for service, sacrifice and commitment to the unity and that of our country. We appreciate your call for people to contribute to enable us rehabilitate the victims of this tragedy.

“We are aware of your aspiration to be president of this country, we look forward to further engagement so that we can progress that aspiration.

“Nigeria is at crossroad, critical crossroad, and we must take very difficult decisions to get the right leaders that would take us out of the multiple quagmires that we are going through. These are human challenges and they can be solved by human ingenuity. I pray for God to choose who is best for Nigeria, so that we will be the better, united, progressive and exemplary country that is fair and just to everyone.”

Tinubu in his remarks, lamented the spate of banditry and terrorism being witnesses in the country saying “Nigeria is bleeding.”

President Buhari has failed to visit the state ever since attacks, killings and kidnapping became incessant.

Not even the recent bombing of the commercial train could move the President to Kaduna, a state where he was said to have resided until 2015.

El-Rufai had recently threatened that governors in the North-West could opt for the services of foreign mercenaries if attacks continued in the region, a statement which directly indicted the Buhari government.