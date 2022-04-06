Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Town, Raze Government Hospital, Residential Buildings

The terrorists set some buildings on fire including the Damboa General Hospital.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 06, 2022

Boko Haram terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād on Tuesday night attacked Damboa in Borno State.

A security analyst and counterinsurgency expert in the North East, Zagazola Makama disclosed this on Twitter.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to Makama, the terrorists set some buildings on fire including the Damboa General Hospital.

“Damboa LGA is currently under heavy attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP. Reliably informed that they have infiltrated into the town already,” he wrote last night.

“The ISWAP are currently setting some building on fire including Damboa general hospital.‪ @NigAirForce‬ support urgently needed. Troops of Operation Hadin Kai currently engaging the terrorists in a heavy gun battle. ‪@CAS_IOAmao @NigAirForce‬ support needed.”

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old, as the new leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of people mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.

Saharareporters, New York

