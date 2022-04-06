BREAKING: Delta State Chief of Staff, 9 Commissioners Resign From Governor Okowa’s Cabinet

The Chief of Staff to the Delta State governor and no fewer than nine commissioners in the state government have resigned their appointments.

Ovie Agas, the Chief of Staff to the Delta governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and others reportedly resigned to pursue their political ambitions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

NAN reports that the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday in Asaba.

Aniagwu said the resignations complied with the Electoral Law section 84 subsection (12) on political appointees seeking elective positions. Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act reads: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

According to Aniagwu, the chief of staff’s resignation was to enable him to participate as a statutory delegate during the election, noting that other political aides have also resigned to join the race for various political positions.

The information commissioner also disclosed that Governor Okowa had addressed an enlarged meeting of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he assured that there would be a level playing ground for all aspirants at the party primaries.

On the issues of zoning of governorship and presidential tickets, the commissioner said the party had never since 1999 zoned the ticket to any senatorial district or geopolitical zone during its primaries.