Breaking: Ex-Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan Mourns Two Police Orderlies Killed In Auto Crash Involving Him

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the death of two police officers attached to him in a road crash on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while on his way out of the facility.

Jonathan and his entourage were on their way out of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, when the accident occurred.

The former President, who described the incident as painful and heart-rending, stated that the death of the two security personnel had thrown him into deep mourning.

ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan noted with sadness that the deceased, Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma, were fine officers, who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ikechukwu Eze, read, "Two other officers sustained injuries in the accident which involved a car conveying the security men.

"They were rushed to a hospital in Abuja where they are responding to treatment.

"The office of the former President has offered condolences to the families of the bereaved and the police high command.

"Dr Jonathan prayed God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and bless their families and the nation with the fortitude to bear the loss."