EXCLUSIVE: Family Of Abducted Bank Of Agriculture MD, Ali-Hassan Sold Abuja House To Raise N100m Paid As Ransom To Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna Train

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 06, 2022

The Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan was on Wednesday set free by terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound train after his family paid N100 million as ransom, SaharaReporters has gathered.
 
Ali-Hassan and others were abducted last Monday, March 28 by terrorists who bombed the Kaduna-bound train carrying over 362 passengers.

Eight people were confirmed killed and 26 others injured in the attack.
 
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) while confirming the incident, said about 362 passengers were on board the ill-fated train.
 
According to the NRC, while about 182 have safely reunited with their families, about 162 other passengers remain missing.
A source close to the family said Ali-Hassan was released after paying a ransom of N100 million.

The terrorists had initially demanded a ransom of N200 million, SaharaReporters also learnt.
 


The source added that a mansion belonging to the BOA boss was sold to raise the money.
 
“They sold his house for millions to pay his ransom. They collected N100 million, though they initially asked for N200 million.

“The house was sold for more than N100 million but we are happy he is back with us. According to him, those who abducted him were not normal Fulani bandits but Boko Haram members judging by their accent,” the source said.

