Families Of Abducted Passengers On Kaduna-Abuja Train Beg Buhari To Intervene

Family members of abducted and missing passengers on the Kaduna-bound train abducted by bandits have appealed for the unconditional and safe release of their relatives.

SaharaReporters had reported how terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train en route Rigasa destination with hundreds of passengers onboard.

During the attack, many passengers were kidnapped, others shot dead and an unascertained number of the passengers also sustained various degrees of injury.

In a statement signed on Tuesday, the next of kins of the victims under the aegis of #SaveAK9Passengers called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the unfolding hostage situation.

The statement added, “Available public records including the train manifests show several women and children as part of the passengers who were abducted. Our appeal is hinged on the fact that a lot of the passengers are suffering from various ailments and on life saving drugs that need to be taken daily in prescribed doses.

“The ailments range from diabetes, hypertension and ulcer. The tragic incident has left several families in anguish and trauma.”