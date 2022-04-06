Kaduna Train Attack: Kidnapped Managing Director Of Nigerian Bank Of Agriculture, Ali-Hassan, Regains Freedom

The Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Alwan Ali-Hassan, who was kidnapped during a terrorist attack on a Kaduna-bound train, has regained freedom.

The Abuja-Kaduna train, said to have over 362 passengers on board, was attacked by terrorists last Monday evening, an attack that generated condemnation nationally and internationally. Eight persons were confirmed dead and 26 injured. An unspecified number of passengers were kidnapped by the terrorists.

Confirming his release, a senior official of BoA told Leadership that Ali-Hassan regained his freedom on Wednesday.

The official did not say if any ransom was paid before his release.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly (COSMBYLA) had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign immediately over his administration’s failure to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

COSMBYLA is the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East, South-South, South West and Middle Belt regions.

The group was reacting to Monday’s attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists in which eight persons were confirmed killed.

A statement issued by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, COSMBYLA, last Tuesday threatened mass protests should President Buhari fail to resign from office.

The coalition described the incident as a sign that the government “has surrendered Nigerian sovereignty to terrorists”.

It said, “We are at a crossroads and only the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari will bring us out of this present quagmire. Nigerians are sick and tired of excuses, what we need now is positive results

“We sympathise with the families of those who lost their loved ones to these terrorists who have defeated President Buhari to take over the sovereignty of our dear nation which our founding fathers fought so hard to achieve.

“We demand that President Muhammadu Buhari must resign immediately for his inability to protect Nigerians. If he fails to resign immediately as demanded, we will mobilise for a protest march until he resigns his office as President of the country. A stitch in time they say saves nine.”