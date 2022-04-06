Months After Giving 'Repentant' Bandits Hilux Vehicles, Zamfara Governor Donates Cadillac, Other Luxury Cars To Monarchs

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State on Wednesday distributed 260 luxury cars including Cadillacs to the traditional rulers in the state.



The distribution was done by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the Government House, Gusau.

Matawalle said the gesture was done in recognition of the status of the traditional institution as the custodians of religion and culture and vehicle of cohesion and peace in societies.



“It is in view of the high esteem with which my administration regards our traditional leaders and institutions that we decided to procure brand new cars, Cadillac 2019 Model, for 17 Emirs, 13 Senior District Heads and 230 District Heads across the State,” he said.



The donation comes months after the governor gave 15 brand new Hilux vehicles to leaders of different 'repentant' banditry groups in the state.

Some of the beneficiaries were Na Shama, Sani Shaidan, Mohammadu Bello Halilu and Bage Waye.



Other bandit kingpins who got the vehicles were identified as Kachalla, Ado, Busniya, Dunbulu and Gajere.



SaharaReporters learnt that the governor also approved millions of naira to be given to the 'repentant' bandits as compensation.