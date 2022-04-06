N6Billion Fraud: Court Adjourns Social Media Celebrity, Mompha’s Trial Till June 2

EFCC had arraigned Mompha and his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, in the court on eight counts bordering on the alleged offences of money laundering

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 06, 2022

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos State, on Wednesday, adjourned the trial of suspected internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited to June 2.
 
This was contained in a statement issued by Wilson Uwajuren, Head, Media & Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
 
On January 12, the EFCC had arraigned Mompha and his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, in the court on eight counts bordering on the alleged offences of money laundering to the tune of N6 billion.
 
This was after he was re-arrested for laundering the funds allegedly obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.
 
Also, Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, are standing trial on an amended 22 counts bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9 billion brought against him by the EFCC.
 
One of the counts reads: "Ismaila Mustapha, Ahmadu Mohammed (at large) and Ismalob Global Investment Limited, sometime in 2016, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to conduct financial transactions to the tune of N5,998,884,653.18 ( Five Billion Nine Hundred and Ninety-eight Million Eight Hundred and Eighty-four Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty-three Naira Eighteen Kobo) with the intent of promoting the carrying on of specified unlawful activities to wit: Obtaining by false pretence."
 
He pleaded "not guilty" to the charges.
 
At the last sitting on March 28, his lawyer Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, informed the court that his client intended to engage the prosecution in a plea bargain.
 
"Most important, my lord, is that the defendant wants to engage the prosecution on the charges," he had said.
 
During the proceedings on Wednesday, the prosecuting counsel, S.I. Suleiman informed the court that both parties were "in the process towards a plea bargain."
 
He, therefore, prayed the court for some more time.
 
In his response, Kolawole Salami, who held the brief of Oyewole, confirmed the position of the prosecution.
 
"The defendant wants his peace of mind and still maintains his no-guilty plea," he added.
 
The case was, thereafter, adjourned till Thursday, June 2, 2022.

