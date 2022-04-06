Nigerian Oil Workers Protest In Warri Over Non-Payment Of 8 Months Salary Arrears, Delay In Allowance

Some members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) affiliated with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation OIL field services/Centuey Energy services Limited (NOFS/CESL) in NPDC/NECONDE OML42 field in Warri, Delta State, on Wednesday protested against the delay in payment of their salaries and allowances.



SaharaReporters learnt that the vendors took to the streets on Wednesday with placards to drive their demands home.



The vendors including workers of Tekedor Nig Ltd, NOFS/CESL, Arere and Brothers Nig Ent., Mabsolo Nig Ent., Goodness Ventures Nig Ent., Patley Nig Ent., Ebibo Nig Ent and IMPAC alleged that they haven't been paid their salaries for over 8 months by the AMT Management.



According to the aggrieved workers, the AMT refused to pay the different contractors, noting that bonuses of over 13 months amid other allowances are pending. This is even as they complained of the company's zero welfare for staff members.



They said some of their colleagues have died as a result of the inhumane treatment they are being subjected to.



Speaking with SaharaReporters, the workers particularly made reference to the health plan which had yet to be upgraded since 2011.



They noted that whenever they embark on strike action, the authorities use the divide-and-rule tactic, sharing workers into two different companies and at some points, using military personnel to intimidate them.



One of them told SaharaReporters, “Our grievances basically boil down to the issue of non-payment of salaries ranging from 2, 3, 4, 5 6, 7 and 8 months. We are being owed 13 months' bonuses since 2019. We haven't been paid leave allowance since 2020. We are yet to get the end of Year contract bonus; that has been since 2019 and 10 months of salary differentials since 2017 after harmonisation in 2019.



“There is the issue of poor welfare on facilities, the amenities are not up to standard to make workers comfortable. Also, there is the issue of poor health plans without upgrades since 2011. No better HMO (Health Maintenance Organisation), which is affecting workers because they cannot access better medical care.



“No food, no water, no internet, DSTV, basic amenities, light, etc. inside the facilities where workers are working.



“These are very serious issues as we already lost many workers to the cold hands of health issues as a result of financial constraints and this is connected to the non-payment of salaries and failure on the part of the company to review salaries.



“These are the very important issues we want those at the helm of affairs to know about because all means to resolve it has proven futile and the issue is getting worse.”



Another staff member said, “We know they're aware but they don't care. We have been making our grievances known. Whenever we embark on strike action, they do not care because they institute divide and rule in the asset by sharing us into two different companies.



“There are times when the military is used to intimidate us.”

“Our demands are simple. They include payment of salaries and bonuses; better welfare (food, internet facility, DSTV subscription); PPE; COVID 19 allowance; salary review; HMO review and employment letters,” he added.