Terrorists Attack Communities On Kaduna-Zaria Road Near Nigerian Military Bases

Terrorists locally dubbed as bandits stormed Rigachikun and Barakallahu villages along Kaduna-Zaria road, shooting sporadically on Tuesday night.

The communities are located between the Jaji Military Cantonment and Nigerian Air Force Base.

According to Muhammed-Bello Buhari, his cousins staying in the area had to hide inside the wardrobe and under the beds.

For fear of being attacked or kidnapped, nobody in the area went to the mosques for morning prayer on Wednesday.

The Wednesday incident followed the abduction of 11 persons by bandits who attacked Angwar Maji community at Jere town in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

The attack occurred on Sunday night at the community located close to the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and the Kaduna- Bwari Road.

Residents said the terrorists struck barely a day after the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, announced the deployment of additional troops to the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and surrounding communities.

Also on Sunday, bandits sacked a military base in Polwire village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, killing 11 soldiers.