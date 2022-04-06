Transport Union, NURTW Sacks MC Oluomo, Dissolves Lagos State Council

The National Administrative Council (NAC) of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has sacked Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya as the Lagos State Chairman of the union.

Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo was earlier suspended by the national body of the union on grounds of insubordination and incitement to violence.

In a statement on Wednesday titled, Dissolution of Lagos State Administrative Council signed by NURTW President, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, the union also dissolved its Lagos State Council.

Baruwa said that the decision of NAC was based on the provisions of the union’s constitution.

The Secretary of the state council was appointed to take over the management of NURTW activities in the state in the interim.

The statement reads in part, “In view of the fact that nature abhors vacuum, the state secretary of the union, Comrade Seyi Bankole, is hereby directed to take over the running of the affairs of Lagos State council pending the constitution of a caretaker committee after consultation with relevant authorities.”

The statement also advised all members of the union in the state and general public to henceforth desist from dealing with members of the dissolved Lagos States council on issues concerning the union.

The national body stated that it took the decision to dissolve the Lagos State council due to the failure of Akinsanya to show remorse.

“The National Administrative Council, during its meeting of March 15, 2022, graciously passed a resolution to grant pardon to the suspended state chairman if he showed remorse and tender unreserved apology to the union.

“However, up till this moment the suspended chairman has bluntly refused to do so, hence, the decision to take action against the Lagos State Administrative Council by dissolving same,” the statement added.