We Warned Sacked Abuja Imam To Stop Attacking Buhari Government But He Refused – Mosque Chairman, Dansadau

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 06, 2022

The Chairman of the National Assembly Mosque Committee, Zone E, Apo Legislators’ Quarters, Gudu District Abuja, Senator Saidu Dansadau has clarified what led to the sacking of the Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheik Nuru Khalid.
 
The Dansadau-led committee had sacked Khalid on Monday after a sermon that captured the security situation of the country.
 
The Islamic cleric was initially suspended for his anti-government sermon during the Jummat service last Friday.
 
He criticised the Muhammadu Buhari-led government for its inadequacy in dealing with rising insecurity in the country.
 
Reacting to his suspension, Khalid had said only God can give or take power from anyone.
 
In a letter addressed to the Imam on Monday, the mosque committee told the Imam that he had been relieved of his duties at the mosque.
 
The committee said he had shown no “remorse” despite his suspension.
 
It said his reaction did not show any form of regret following his sermon.
 
Speaking with BBC Hausa, Dansadau said prior to the sacking, he had warned the Imam to deviate from such preaching that could trigger controversies in the country.
 
The former lawmaker said the major offence of Khalid was trying to discourage Nigerians from voting in the forthcoming elections, adding that some Nigerians would take advantage of such preaching to incite violence and make sure the election was cancelled.
 
“Our biggest issue with Sheik Nuru Khalid was that he said Nigerians should not vote except politicians assure them of security. We felt that some Nigerians will take advantage of the statement due to what is currently happening in Nigeria. Some people don’t want the 2023 elections to be held,” he said.
 
“I had personally sat down with Sheik Nuru Khalid. I told him that Nigeria is currently in a delicate situation regarding the election, so we need to be careful, since you came to the mosque, you have been attacking the government and nothing has changed. Focus on telling Nigerians to return to God.
 
“People are saying that I just want the government to give me a position and that is why we sacked the Imam, others are saying that I was paid to do so but the God that I serve knows my mind.”

