Buhari Government Knows What We Want, Say Terrorists Who Attacked Abuja-Kaduna Train, Threaten To Kill Kidnapped Victims

The terrorists who recently attacked a Kaduna-bound train have announced that the Nigerian government knows what they want, saying it is not money.

The terrorists released a video on Wednesday in which they threatened to kill their abducted victims if their demands are not met and if the Muhammadu Buhari-led government attempts to investigate them.

The video followed the release of one of their victims, Mr Alwan Ali Hassan, Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture.

Hassan and others were abducted last Monday, March 28 by terrorists who bombed the Kaduna-bound train carrying over 362 passengers.

Eight people were confirmed killed and 26 others were injured in the attack.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation, (NRC) while confirming the incident, said about 362 passengers were on board the ill-fated train.

According to the NRC, while about 182 have safely reunited with their families, about 162 other passengers remain missing.

SaharaReporters on Wednesday exclusively reported how Hassan’s relations paid a ransom of N100 million to the terrorists to secure his freedom.

A source close to the family had told SaharaReporters that Hassan was released after paying N100 million as ransom.

The source added that an Abuja mansion of the BOA boss was sold to raise the money.

“We sold his house for millions to pay his ransom. They collected N100m, though they initially asked for N200 million.

“The house was sold for more than N100 million but we are happy he is back with us. According to him, those who abducted him were not normal Fulani bandits but Boko Haram members judging by their accent,” the source had said.

However, in the video released by the terrorists, one of them said in Hausa that Hassan was released due to his age and in the spirit of Ramadan.

“We are the group that recently abducted passengers on the train. Among them is this man that has been pleading with us due to his old age and we felt pity for him because of the month of Ramadan, so, we want to give him back to his family,” they said in the video.

One of the terrorists in military uniform, said, “I want to reiterate that what he said is true. Don’t try to investigate us immediately or rescue them (kidnapped victims) because killing them is not an issue for us.

“We don’t want your money, if we wanted money, we wouldn’t have carried out the attack. You know what we want.”