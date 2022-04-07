EXCLUSIVE: Aggrieved Nigerian Policemen Pick New Date For Nationwide Protest, Strike Action

Speaking to SaharaReporters, one of the leaders of the aggrieved officers accused the IGP of deceiving them.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 07, 2022

Nigeria Police Force junior personnel have again stated their resolve to commence a nationwide strike on May 1st, 2022, SaharaReporters has gathered.
 
The aggrieved policemen had in March 2022 said they would embark on a warning strike to protest against poor working conditions, poor salaries, lack of genuine welfare benefits and outdated weapons.

A protest tagged “We are tired of negligence” was scheduled to be held at Eagles Square in Abuja on March 26 to reiterate their demands to the Nigerian government.


The officers condemned the continuous killing of their colleagues by armed robbers and terrorists, without adequate compensation for their families.
 
They accused the Nigerian government of lying about the increment of police salary and other promised benefits and demanded improved conditions of service, particularly salary increment and provision of modern weapons as they tackle the security challenges facing the country.
 
Shaken by the reports, Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, dispatched members of the police management team to different commands and zonal formations to pacify the personnel while promising to accelerate the payment of the 20 per cent salary increment, as approved by the Nigerian government last December.
 
Speaking to SaharaReporters, one of the leaders of the aggrieved officers accused the IGP of deceiving them.
 
“We have started planning another protest and strike action. It will definitely be nothing ever seen in this country. Workers’ Day, May 1 is the new date,” he told SaharaReporters.
 
“Strike and protest will be done together. We relaxed the planned strike action initially because we were reliably informed that the salary would be paid last month. But as we speak, we still received the old salary.
 
“We were fooled; this time around, nothing shall stop the coming doom. We advise the Nigeria Police Force’s hierarchy to keep the doors of prison yards wide open. We shall all march ourselves to all the prisons across the country. We want to save them the stress of mass arrests.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Commercial Driver Nabbed In Ondo For Raping OAU Student
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insurgency Kaduna Emir: The Police Cannot Protect US
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Call Police To Order Now, Ezekwesili Tells Buhari
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Dino Melaye Handcuffed On Hospital Bed
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Melaye To Spend Five Weeks In Police Custody
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Police Detained And Tortured My Brother With Bullets Lodged In His Body, Says Makoko Resident
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Lawless Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS, Illegally Detains Corps Member In Ondo, Denies Family Members, Lawyer Access To Him
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Treat Any Operative Of Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Stopping, Searching People On The Road As Criminal –Nigerian Students’ Association Tells Members
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Air France Tears Open Nigerian Professor’s Luggage, Ignores Request For Explanation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Sues Nigerian Government For N50billion Over ‘Unconstitutional Extradition, Torture’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Court Dismisses Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Fundamental Rights Suit Against NDLEA
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Group Condemns Sale Of Petrol Above Pump Price In Edo, Calls For Resignation Of Junior Petroleum Minister, Timipre Sylva
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Court Frees Ex-Minister, Abba Moro, Convicts Ex-Perm Secretary Over 2014 Immigration Recruitment Tragedy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Affirms Ayade As Cross River Governor Despite Dumping PDP For Ruling Party, APC
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
News Bola Ige's Murder: I'll Be Delighted To Go To Court To Provide Details — Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Sowore Asks Amnesty International To Close Nigerian Office For ‘Turning A Blind Eye To Human Rights Abuses, Romancing With Oppressors’
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Politics Peter Obi Not Fit For Nigerian President, Achieved Only Boreholes, Roads In Anambra – Asari Dokubo
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
News Labour Party Picks Former APC Lawmaker, Lasun As Osun Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad