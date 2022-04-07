Fifteen Travellers Abducted By Bandits Along Kogi Highway During 2-Hour Operation

At least fifteen passengers travelling from Abuja to Anyigba, Kogi State have been kidnapped along Itobe-Ochadamu Road in the state.

A source said the armed men blocked the vehicle, ordered the passengers out and took them into a nearby bush.

It was learnt that the kidnappers operated for over two hours unchallenged along the axis as calls to police authorities in Lokoja, the state capital, proved abortive.

The source added that residents of several communities in the state are now living in fear as their areas have become a safe haven for bandits and kidnappers.

The crisis of kidnapping and banditry has worsened in recent years with many residents lamenting that it has also affected business and economic activities.

Confirming the incident, a Facebook user, Gabriel Onuche Adaji, on Thursday morning said the “kidnappers already called one of the victim (sic) family but yet to make a demand”.

In his earlier post, Adaji wrote, “The Anyigba driver I gave the phone to deliver to Anyigba for me yesterday was truly attacked along Òchadamu by kidnappers and some passengers numbering about 6 people are still missing

“Families of the passengers are here with me at zuba park looking for their family members

“This is too sad. God."