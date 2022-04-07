Fifteen Travellers Abducted By Bandits Along Kogi Highway During 2-Hour Operation

The armed men blocked the vehicle, ordered the passengers out and took them into a nearby bush.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 07, 2022

At least fifteen passengers travelling from Abuja to Anyigba, Kogi State have been kidnapped along Itobe-Ochadamu Road in the state.

A source said the armed men blocked the vehicle, ordered the passengers out and took them into a nearby bush.

It was learnt that the kidnappers operated for over two hours unchallenged along the axis as calls to police authorities in Lokoja, the state capital, proved abortive.

The source added that residents of several communities in the state are now living in fear as their areas have become a safe haven for bandits and kidnappers.

The crisis of kidnapping and banditry has worsened in recent years with many residents lamenting that it has also affected business and economic activities.

Confirming the incident, a Facebook user, Gabriel Onuche Adaji, on Thursday morning said the “kidnappers already called one of the victim (sic) family but yet to make a demand”.

In his earlier post, Adaji wrote, “The Anyigba driver I gave the phone to deliver to Anyigba for me yesterday was truly attacked along Òchadamu by kidnappers and some passengers numbering about 6 people are still missing

“Families of the passengers are here with me at zuba park looking for their family members

“This is too sad. God."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Police Rescue 12 Kidnapped Passengers In Kogi, Four Still Missing
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Family Of Abducted Bank Of Agriculture MD, Ali-Hassan Sold Abuja House To Raise N100m Paid As Ransom To Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna Train
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Military Intercepts Millions Of Naira Cash, Other Items Being Taken To Bandits As Ransom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Jets To US For UN General Assembly Amid Insecurity, Human Rights Violations In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity One-year-old Boy Escapes As Bandits Abduct Mother On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Agriculture Delta State Assembly Passes Anti-Open Grazing Bill
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Lawless Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS, Illegally Detains Corps Member In Ondo, Denies Family Members, Lawyer Access To Him
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Treat Any Operative Of Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Stopping, Searching People On The Road As Criminal –Nigerian Students’ Association Tells Members
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Air France Tears Open Nigerian Professor’s Luggage, Ignores Request For Explanation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Court Frees Ex-Minister, Abba Moro, Convicts Ex-Perm Secretary Over 2014 Immigration Recruitment Tragedy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Affirms Ayade As Cross River Governor Despite Dumping PDP For Ruling Party, APC
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
News Bola Ige's Murder: I'll Be Delighted To Go To Court To Provide Details — Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Sowore Asks Amnesty International To Close Nigerian Office For ‘Turning A Blind Eye To Human Rights Abuses, Romancing With Oppressors’
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Politics Peter Obi Not Fit For Nigerian President, Achieved Only Boreholes, Roads In Anambra – Asari Dokubo
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
News Labour Party Picks Former APC Lawmaker, Lasun As Osun Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Police Rescue 12 Kidnapped Passengers In Kogi, Four Still Missing
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Sues Nigerian Government For N50billion Over ‘Unconstitutional Extradition, Torture’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Court Dismisses Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Fundamental Rights Suit Against NDLEA
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad