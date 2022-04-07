Gunmen Dare Governor Soludo, Set Another Anambra Council Secretariat Ablaze

Gunmen on Thursday set on fire the secretariat of Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was learnt that several buildings, including administrative block and parked vehicles were among the facilities torched.

Illustration

This is coming few days after a gang of armed men targeted the secretariat of Nnewi South Local Government Area in the state.

On Wednesday, Governor Chukwuma Soludo set up a committee to unravel the true cause of the armed struggle in the South East, which has led to insecurity in the region.

Membership of the committee cut across the five South East states of Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

The committee to be headed by Prof Chidi Odinkalu, with Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu as secretary is termed Truth, Justice and Peace Committee.



