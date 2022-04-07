Gunmen Dare Governor Soludo, Set Another Anambra Council Secretariat Ablaze

It was learnt that several buildings, including administrative block and parked vehicles were among the facilities torched.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 07, 2022

Gunmen on Thursday set on fire the secretariat of Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.
It was learnt that several buildings, including administrative block and parked vehicles were among the facilities torched.

Illustration
This is coming few days after a gang of armed men targeted the secretariat of Nnewi South Local Government Area in the state.
On Wednesday, Governor Chukwuma Soludo set up a committee to unravel the true cause of the armed struggle in the South East, which has led to insecurity in the region.
Membership of the committee cut across the five South East states of Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.
The committee to be headed by Prof Chidi Odinkalu, with Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu as secretary is termed Truth, Justice and Peace Committee.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Family Of Abducted Bank Of Agriculture MD, Ali-Hassan Sold Abuja House To Raise N100m Paid As Ransom To Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna Train
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Military Intercepts Millions Of Naira Cash, Other Items Being Taken To Bandits As Ransom
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police Rescue 12 Kidnapped Passengers In Kogi, Four Still Missing
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Presidency’s Reaction To Ondo Ultimatum: Garba Shehu Has Taken Nigerian Govt To Barbaric Level – Afenifere
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity BREAKING: Bandits Attack Federal Airport Quarters In Kaduna, Abduct Nine Persons
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Train Attack: Kidnapped Managing Director Of Nigerian Bank Of Agriculture, Ali-Hassan, Regains Freedom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Family Of Abducted Bank Of Agriculture MD, Ali-Hassan Sold Abuja House To Raise N100m Paid As Ransom To Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna Train
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Rejected Lie Detectors Offered By US, Claimed They Would Not Work — Soyinka
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death By American Girlfriend In United States One Week To 28th Birthday
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian High Court Bars Supporters, Activists, Others From Premises For Terrorism Cases With 24 Hours To Nnamdi Kanu’s Hearing
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Ondo Oil-Producing Community Sues Buhari, National Assembly Over Violation Of NDDC Act, Marginalisation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Deeper Life Founder, Pastor Kumuyi Slams Church Choir Over ‘Worldly’ Dance, Dresses
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Group Condemns Sale Of Petrol Above Pump Price In Edo, Calls For Resignation Of Junior Petroleum Minister, Timipre Sylva
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Lawyer Who Secured N46billion Shell Compensation For Ogoniland, Lucius Nwosu, Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Wrongful dismissal: Court Orders Airtel To Pay Ex-employee N165.98m
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Inspector-General Appoints New Commissioners Of Police For Kaduna, Adamawa, Edo, Imo States
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News US Senate Confirms Ketanji Jackson As First Black Woman In Supreme Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Some Presidential, Governorship Aspirants Facing Corruption Trial Seek Power To Get Immunity — Falana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad